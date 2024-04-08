HT Auto
Ampere Zeal EX vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Zeal EX vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 96,690₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 to 47.61 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time7 Hours-

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1800 W17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.8 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,8811,44,552
Ex-Showroom Price
96,6901,23,870
RTO
09,909
Insurance
4,19110,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1683,106
Expert Rating
-

