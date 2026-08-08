In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Zeal EX [2024-2025] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal ex [2024-2025]
|Intruder
|Brand
|Ampere
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 86,690
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|-