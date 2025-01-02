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HomeCompare BikesZeal EX [2024-2025] vs Access 125

Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Zeal EX [2024-2025] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] Access 125
BrandAmpereSuzuki
Price₹ 86,690₹ 77,684
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time7 Hours-

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Zeal EX [2024-2025]
Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025]
STD
₹86,690*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm160 mm
Length
1720 mm1835 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg106 kg
Height
1115 mm1155 mm
Width
670 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3 - 10 Rear :-3 - 10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelCast
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
11s-
Range
120 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph90 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1800 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Twin TubeSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Auto Charge Cut Off, Detachable Battery, Drive Mode - Eco | City | Reverse, Ignition Switch, Number Plate Light, Off Board Charger, Reverse Speed - 3 km/h, Reverse Switch, Side Stand Sensor-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12V / 4Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,70393,375
Ex-Showroom Price
86,69077,284
RTO
09,752
Insurance
4,0136,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9492,006

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