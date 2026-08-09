Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] Elite Brand Ampere Prevail Electric Price ₹ 86,690 ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 120 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity 2.2 kWh - Charging Time 7 Hours 8 Hrs.

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.