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HomeCompare BikesZeal EX [2024-2025] vs Elite

Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] Elite
BrandAmperePrevail Electric
Price₹ 86,690₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Charging Time7 Hours8 Hrs.

Filters
Zeal EX [2024-2025]
Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025]
STD
₹86,690*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Length
1720 mm-
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg80 kg
Height
1115 mm-
Width
670 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3 - 10 Rear :-3 - 10Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubed-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
11s-
Range
120 km220 km
Max Speed
55 kmph80 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1800 W1000 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
UnderboneHigh-tensile Steel , Aluminum alloy wheel hub
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube-
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic damping
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Auto Charge Cut Off, Detachable Battery, Drive Mode - Eco | City | Reverse, Ignition Switch, Number Plate Light, Off Board Charger, Reverse Speed - 3 km/h, Reverse Switch, Side Stand SensorSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,7031,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
86,6901,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0134,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9492,892

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