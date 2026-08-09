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HomeCompare BikesZeal EX [2024-2025] vs M-5

Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Komaki M-5

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs M-5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] M-5
BrandAmpereKomaki
Price₹ 86,690₹ 99,000
Range120 km/charge100-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Charging Time7 Hours-

Filters
Zeal EX [2024-2025]
Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025]
STD
₹86,690*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1720 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Height
1115 mm
Width
670 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3 - 10 Rear :-3 - 10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
11s
Range
120 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1800 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Auto Charge Cut Off, Detachable Battery, Drive Mode - Eco | City | Reverse, Ignition Switch, Number Plate Light, Off Board Charger, Reverse Speed - 3 km/h, Reverse Switch, Side Stand Sensor-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,70399,000
Ex-Showroom Price
86,69099,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9492,127

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