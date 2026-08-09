Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs M-5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] M-5 Brand Ampere Komaki Price ₹ 86,690 ₹ 99,000 Range 120 km/charge 100-120 km/charge Battery Capacity 2.2 kWh - Charging Time 7 Hours -

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.