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HomeCompare BikesZeal EX [2024-2025] vs LEO

Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs LEO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] Leo
BrandAmpereHop Electric
Price₹ 86,690₹ 84,360
Range120 km/charge95-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh1.44 kWh
Charging Time7 Hours3 Hours

Filters
Zeal EX [2024-2025]
Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025]
STD
₹86,690*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Shocker View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm160 mm
Length
1720 mm1940 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg77 kg
Height
1115 mm1180 mm
Width
670 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3 - 10 Rear :-3 - 10Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubed-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
11s-
Range
120 km95 km
Max Speed
55 kmph25 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1800 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Twin TubeShock Absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpright Telescopic Forks
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Auto Charge Cut Off, Detachable Battery, Drive Mode - Eco | City | Reverse, Ignition Switch, Number Plate Light, Off Board Charger, Reverse Speed - 3 km/h, Reverse Switch, Side Stand SensorRiding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off-board charger
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours3 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh1.44 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,70388,194
Ex-Showroom Price
86,69084,360
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0133,834
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9491,895

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