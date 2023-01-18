In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal ex [2024-2025]
|Leo
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 86,690
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|120 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|3 Hours