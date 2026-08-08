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HomeCompare BikesZeal EX [2024-2025] vs EHX20

Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs EHX20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] Ehx20
BrandAmpereHero Lectro
Price₹ 86,690₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh36 V
Charging Time7 Hours-

Filters
Zeal EX [2024-2025]
Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025]
STD
₹86,690*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1720 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Height
1115 mm
Width
670 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3 - 10 Rear :-3 - 10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubedTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
11s
Range
120 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
No Of Batteries
1
Continious Power
1200
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1800 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Underbone43 Cm (17 inch) Hardtrail Alloy Hydroformed type with center Motor, E-Thru type dropout
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube-
Front Suspension
TelescopicSR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc black
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Auto Charge Cut Off, Detachable Battery, Drive Mode - Eco | City | Reverse, Ignition Switch, Number Plate Light, Off Board Charger, Reverse Speed - 3 km/h, Reverse Switch, Side Stand Sensor-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh36 V, 10.9 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,7032,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
86,6901,35,000
RTO
01,35,000
Insurance
4,0130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9495,803

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