In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs EHX20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal ex [2024-2025]
|Ehx20
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 86,690
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|36 V
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|-