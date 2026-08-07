In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal ex [2024-2025]
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 86,690
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|-