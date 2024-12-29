Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Brand Ampere Hero Price ₹ 86,690 ₹ 1.4 Lakhs Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 40 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.2 kWh - Engine Capacity - 199.6 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 7 Hours -

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Zeal EX [2024-2025] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.