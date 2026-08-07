In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal ex [2024-2025]
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Ampere
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 86,690
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|2 Hours