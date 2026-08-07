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HomeCompare BikesZeal EX [2024-2025] vs Astrid Lite

Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Gemopai Astrid Lite

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Astrid Lite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] Astrid lite
BrandAmpereGemopai
Price₹ 86,690₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge200 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Charging Time7 Hours2 Hours

Filters
Zeal EX [2024-2025]
Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025]
STD
₹86,690*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm170 mm
Length
1720 mm1870 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
80 kg110 kg
Height
1115 mm1100 mm
Width
670 mm660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3 - 10 Rear :-3 - 10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
11s4s
Range
120 km200 km
Max Speed
55 kmph65 kmph
No Of Batteries
11
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1800 W4000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
UnderboneUnderbone
Rear Suspension
Twin TubeBoth Side Hydraulic Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Auto Charge Cut Off, Detachable Battery, Drive Mode - Eco | City | Reverse, Ignition Switch, Number Plate Light, Off Board Charger, Reverse Speed - 3 km/h, Reverse Switch, Side Stand SensorRiding Mode - Economy | City | Sports
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours2 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,7031,15,645
Ex-Showroom Price
86,6901,11,195
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0134,450
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9492,485

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