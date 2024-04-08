In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX Price starts at Rs. 96,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal EX up to 120 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Zeal EX vs E1 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex E1 Brand Ampere Bounce Infinity Price ₹ 96,690 ₹ 93,386 Range 120 km/charge 85 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 7 Hours 4 Hrs