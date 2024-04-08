In 2024 Ampere Zeal EX or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ampere Zeal EX Price starts at Rs. 96,690 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Pulsar N250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Zeal EX has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Zeal EX vs Pulsar N250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal ex
|Pulsar n250
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 96,690
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|39.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|-