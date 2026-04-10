In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Zeal EX [2024-2025] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal ex [2024-2025]
|Pulsar 180
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 86,690
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|42.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|178 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|-