In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal EX [2024-2025] up to 120 km/charge and the Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Chetak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal ex [2024-2025]
|Chetak
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 86,690
|₹ 96,504
|Range
|120 km/charge
|113-153 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|2 Hours 25 Minutes