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HomeCompare BikesZeal EX [2024-2025] vs Avenger Cruise 220

Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Zeal EX [2024-2025] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] Avenger cruise 220
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 86,690₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-40.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-220 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time7 Hours-

Filters
Zeal EX [2024-2025]
Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025]
STD
₹86,690*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm169 mm
Length
1720 mm2210 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1490 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg163 kg
Height
1115 mm1321 mm
Width
670 mm806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3 - 10 Rear :-3 - 10Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
11s-
Range
120 km520 km
Max Speed
55 kmph120 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1800 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
UnderboneTubular Double Cradle Type
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic with double anti friction bush
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Auto Charge Cut Off, Detachable Battery, Drive Mode - Eco | City | Reverse, Ignition Switch, Number Plate Light, Off Board Charger, Reverse Speed - 3 km/h, Reverse Switch, Side Stand Sensor-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12V/ 8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,7031,58,615
Ex-Showroom Price
86,6901,36,691
RTO
010,935
Insurance
4,01310,989
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9493,409

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