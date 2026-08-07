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Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs Aprilia SXR 125

In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Aprilia SXR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXR 125 engine makes power & torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Zeal EX [2024-2025] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs SXR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal ex [2024-2025] Sxr 125
BrandAmpereAprilia
Price₹ 86,690₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time7 Hours-

Filters
Zeal EX [2024-2025]
Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025]
STD
₹86,690*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Length
1720 mm1963 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1361 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg129 kg
Height
1115 mm1205 mm
Width
670 mm803 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3 - 10 Rear :-3 - 10Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
11s-
Range
120 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph93 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1800 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Twin TubeHydraulic shock absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic double telescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Auto Charge Cut Off, Detachable Battery, Drive Mode - Eco | City | Reverse, Ignition Switch, Number Plate Light, Off Board Charger, Reverse Speed - 3 km/h, Reverse Switch, Side Stand Sensor-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh5A 12V
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,7031,47,494
Ex-Showroom Price
86,6901,33,058
RTO
010,644
Insurance
4,0133,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9493,170

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