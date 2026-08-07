In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Aprilia SXR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXR 125 engine makes power & torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Zeal EX [2024-2025] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs SXR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal ex [2024-2025]
|Sxr 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Aprilia
|Price
|₹ 86,690
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|-