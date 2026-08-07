In 2026 Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] or Aprilia SR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal EX [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 86,690 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 125 engine makes power & torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Zeal EX [2024-2025] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Zeal EX [2024-2025] vs SR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal ex [2024-2025]
|Sr 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Aprilia
|Price
|₹ 86,690
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|-