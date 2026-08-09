In 2026 Ampere V48 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere V48 Price starts at Rs. 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of V48 up to 45.0 and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
V48 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V48
|Ego li
|Brand
|Ampere
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 34,899
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|45.0
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours