In 2026 Ampere V48 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere V48 Price starts at Rs. 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). V48 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. V48 has a range of up to 45.0. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
V48 vs XL100 Comparison