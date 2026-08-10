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Ampere V48 vs Stella Automobili SA 1000

In 2026 Ampere V48 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere V48 Price starts at Rs. 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of V48 up to 45.0 and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
V48 vs SA 1000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V48 Sa 1000
BrandAmpereStella Automobili
Price₹ 34,899₹ 46,000
Range45.060-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V-
Charging Time--

Filters
V48
Ampere V48
LA
₹34,899*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SA 1000
Stella Automobili SA 1000
STD
₹46,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere V48 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
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Specification
Load Capacity
100 kg150 kg
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1750 mm1780 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm-
Kerb Weight
84 kg-
Height
1200 mm1150 mm
Width
640 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :- 3.00-16Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Battery Warranty
1 Year1 Year
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
1 Year2 Year
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
45 - 50 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Body Type
Electric BikesElectric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 20 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Sealed Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,39046,000
Ex-Showroom Price
37,39046,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
803988

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