In 2024 Ampere V48 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of V48 up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.