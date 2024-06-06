In 2024 Ampere V48 or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere V48 Price starts at Rs. 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of V48 up to 45.0 and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour.
V48 vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V48
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Ampere
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 34,899
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|45.0
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.