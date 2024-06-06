HT Auto
Ampere V48 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2024 Ampere V48 or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere V48 Price starts at Rs. 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of V48 up to 45.0 and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour.
V48 vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V48 Accelero r14
BrandAmpereNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 34,899₹ 49,731
Range45.0180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

V48
Ampere V48
LA
₹34,899*
*Last Recorded Price
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
45 - 50 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :- 3.00-16Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
100 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Length
1750 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
84 kg86 kg
Height
1200 mm1110 mm
Width
640 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 20 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Sealed Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,39053,003
Ex-Showroom Price
37,39049,731
RTO
00
Insurance
03,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8031,139

