In 2024 Ampere V48 or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Super Price starts at 29,500 (last recorded price). The range of V48 up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the Super has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. Komaki offers the Super in 2 colours.