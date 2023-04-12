In 2023 Ampere V48 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ampere V48 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price). V48 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. V48 has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less