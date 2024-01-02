In 2024 Ampere V48 or Hero Lectro Kinza choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere V48 or Hero Lectro Kinza choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Kinza Price starts at 28,999 (last recorded price). The range of V48 up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the Kinza has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less