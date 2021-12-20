In 2024 Ampere V48 or Hero Lectro C8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere V48 or Hero Lectro C8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8 Price starts at 32,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of V48 up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the C8 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. Hero Lectro offers the C8 in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less