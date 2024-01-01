In 2024 Ampere V48 or Gowel ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere V48 or Gowel ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Gowel ZX Price starts at 44,456 (ex-showroom price). The range of V48 up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less