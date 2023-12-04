Saved Articles

Ampere V48 vs Fujiyama Spectra

In 2023 Ampere V48 or Fujiyama Spectra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

V48
Ampere V48
LA
₹34,899*
*Last Recorded Price
Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra
48 V, 28 Ah
₹51,528*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
45 - 50 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,39054,830
Ex-Showroom Price
37,39051,528
RTO
00
Insurance
03,302
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8031,178

      News