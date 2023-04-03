In 2024 Ampere V48 or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere V48 or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Evolet Polo Price starts at 44,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of V48 up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the Polo has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less