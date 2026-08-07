In 2026 Ampere V48 or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere V48 Price starts at Rs. 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price). V48 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. V48 has a range of up to 45.0. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
V48 vs CT110 Comparison