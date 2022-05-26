Saved Articles

Ampere V48 vs Bajaj CT100

In 2023 Ampere V48 or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

V48
Ampere V48
LA
₹34,899*
*Last Recorded Price
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
45 - 50 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,39061,563
Ex-Showroom Price
37,39052,832
RTO
03,169
Insurance
05,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8031,323

    Latest News

    The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 received an update back in 2021.&nbsp;
    Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India
    26 May 2022
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    Ampere will sell Primus and Magnus electric scooters in Nepal.
    Ampere electric scooters foray into global market, launches first-ever showroom in this country
    4 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane packs more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels. It gets an optional 'Tecpac' with more features
    2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh
    2 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 will now come with features like a fuel gauge, tank grips and a more comfortable seat.
    Bajaj CT100 launched with 8 new feature upgrades
    27 Oct 2020
