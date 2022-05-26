In 2023 Ampere V48 or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ampere V48 or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at 40,730 (last recorded price). V48 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. V48 has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less