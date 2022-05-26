In 2026 Ampere V48 or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere V48 Price starts at Rs. 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). V48 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. V48 has a range of up to 45.0. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
V48 vs CT100 Comparison