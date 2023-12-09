In 2024 Ampere V48 or Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere V48 or Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price) whereas the Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at 46,900 (last recorded price). V48 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. V48 has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl. ...Read More Read Less