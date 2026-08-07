In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs Gracy i Comparison