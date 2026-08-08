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Ampere Reo Elite vs YUKIE Yuvee

In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
Reo Elite vs Yuvee Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo elite Yuvee
BrandAmpereYUKIE
Price₹ 42,999₹ 44,385
Range65 km/charge55-60 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.96 kWh-
Charging Time5-8 Hours8-10 Hours

Filters
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Yuvee
YUKIE Yuvee
STD
₹44,385*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Reo Elite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1670 mm1830 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg-
Height
1110 mm1080 mm
Width
640 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90-100/10 Rear :-90-100/10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
65 km55-60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringTwin Shock absorbers
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-8 Hours8-10 Hours
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
0.96 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,38744,385
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99944,385
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3880
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,018954

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