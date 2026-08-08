In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
Reo Elite vs Yuvee Comparison