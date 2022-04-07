|Battery Warranty
|1 Year
|-
|Continuous Power
|250 W
|-
|Motor IP Rating
|IP 64
|57
|Max Torque
|16 Nm @ 420 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Power
|250 W
|250 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|-
|Range
|60 ± 5 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Max Speed
|25 Kmph
|25 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹42,999
|₹60,847
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹42,999
|₹55,900
|RTO
|₹0
|₹3,354
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹1,593
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹924
|₹1,307