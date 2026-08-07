In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|O3
|Brand
|Ampere
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|65 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|-