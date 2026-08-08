In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Ampere
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|65 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|5-8 Hrs.