In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Enduro
|Brand
|Ampere
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|65 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|5-8 Hrs.