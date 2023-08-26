In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Price starts at 31,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Ujaas eZy has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eZy in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less