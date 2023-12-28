In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA Price starts at 34,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo LA in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less