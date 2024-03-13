In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs XL100 Comparison