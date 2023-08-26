In 2023 Ampere Reo Elite or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ampere Reo Elite or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 60 ± 5 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less