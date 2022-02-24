In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Ampere
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|-