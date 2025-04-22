In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs Sport Comparison