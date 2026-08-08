In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs Zest 110 Comparison