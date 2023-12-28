In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less