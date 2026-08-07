In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Ampere
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|65 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|4-7 Hrs.