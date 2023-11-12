Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesReo Elite vs Neo

Ampere Reo Elite vs Techo Electra Neo

In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Neo
Techo Electra Neo
STD
₹41,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 ± 5 km/charge55 - 60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,99941,557
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99941,557
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
924893

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been fetching 17,000 bookings every month, beating other SUVs from the brand.
    Mahindra Scorpio beats XUV700, Thar, XUV300 and other siblings. Here's how
    12 Nov 2023
    Mahindra Bolero Neo is the latest product from the car maker and its main claim to fame is its affordable pricing and robust drive traits.
    Mahindra Bolero Neo drive impressions: Few frills, much skills off beaten path
    21 Nov 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 used for representation only.
    Royal Enfield Reown launched, is brand's new pre-owned motorcycle business. Check details
    5 Dec 2023
    The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance complies with the AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B ambulance segment in the country.
    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance launched with host of medical equipment; priced at 14 lakh
    20 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions
    17 Jul 2021
    View all
     