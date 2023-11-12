In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at 41,557 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less