In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less