Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesReo Elite vs SVITCH MXE

Ampere Reo Elite vs SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE

In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SVITCH MXE
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE
MXE STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60 ± 5 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,99947,000
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99947,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9241,010

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Royal Enfield Reown program could act as a one-stop solution for customers to looking to exchange to newer bikes from the brand or sell their existing models
    Royal Enfield eyeing pre-owned motorcycle business? Trademarks ‘Reown’ name
    26 Aug 2023
    Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
    Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
    10 Jan 2024
    The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
    Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024
    20 Oct 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 used for representation only.
    Royal Enfield Reown launched, is brand's new pre-owned motorcycle business. Check details
    5 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers
    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers | All Things Auto
    4 May 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip | All Things Auto
    27 Jun 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    View all
     