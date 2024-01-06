In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at 56,772 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less