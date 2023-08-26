In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60.0 and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs Zepop Comparison